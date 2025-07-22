Over 9,500 convicted individuals have joined the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including 100 women

Over 9.5 thousand convicted individuals have joined the service in the Defense Forces of Ukraine, including 100 women. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the service, about 9.5 thousand convicts are already performing tasks at the front, but not all of them are men. At the same time, 100 of the convicts currently at the front are women.

Usually, women are involved in service in communication, logistics, and medical support units.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for registering convicts for military service

The State Penitentiary Service noted that 55% of former convicts who went to the front had served sentences in places of detention for property crimes.

At the same time, 11% were previously convicted of crimes related to illicit drug trafficking, 9% were convicted of causing bodily harm, 6% are former convicts after committing traffic accidents with victims, and another 6% of convicts served sentences for murder.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that as of July 1, 8.5 thousand convicts had been mobilized into the army. Deputy Minister of Justice Yevhen Pikalov stated that the process continues without decline and no slowdown in dynamics has been observed yet.