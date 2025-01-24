Over 800 weapons and over 57 kg of explosives found during special operation with 1000 searches - police

Law enforcement officers seized more than 800 weapons and 57 kg of explosives in more than 1,000 searches across the country, and detained 67 suspects, the National Police reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The police reminded that in order to block the channels of illegal sale and storage of weapons and ammunition, as well as to prevent them from falling into the hands of criminals, they conducted more than 1,000 simultaneous searches of the persons involved.

Large-scale special operation: more than 1000 searches conducted across Ukraine for illegal weapons

As a result, police seized more than 800 pieces of various weapons, including those converted into firearms, ammunition and explosives. The seized items include 240 firearms, 94 grenade launchers, 482 grenades, 46,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, and 57 kg of explosives. Also seized were 22 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, funds in the amount of UAH 166 thousand, over USD 32 thousand and EUR 37 thousand, and over 546 kg of amber - the police said.

"67 criminals were notified of suspicion, 45 of them were detained by the police in a procedural manner," law enforcement officers said.

SBU detains 10 people for attempt to sell trophy weapons from the frontline