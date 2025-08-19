$41.260.08
August 19, 12:26 PM • 45710 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 73779 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 70070 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 69128 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 43762 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 31486 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 96548 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 72834 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86224 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103692 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Publications
Exclusives
Euro

Over 52,000 people evacuated from Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions this summer - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Over 52,000 Ukrainians, including children and people with limited mobility, were evacuated from frontline regions this summer. The government is opening new transit points and preparing 30,000 places for IDPs in 15 regions and Kyiv.

Over 52,000 people evacuated from Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions this summer - Svyrydenko

Over the summer alone, more than 52,000 Ukrainians, including children and people with limited mobility, were evacuated from frontline regions. To relieve the Pavlohrad center, the government is opening new transit points and will prepare 30,000 places in 15 regions and Kyiv by the end of the month. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Today I am in Pavlohrad with the government and rescue team. The center here is working at its limit – this summer alone, over 52,000 people have been evacuated from Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, including thousands of children and hundreds of people with limited mobility. To relieve the center, we are opening new transit points in Lozova and Voloske.

- reported the Prime Minister.

By the end of the month, according to her, at least 30,000 places for displaced persons, including conditions for people with limited mobility, are planned to be prepared in 15 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv.

"Ukrzaliznytsia transports thousands of evacuees daily with additional carriages. I have given the necessary instructions to the involved ministries and services – from deploying new centers to preparing infrastructure for winter," she added.

The government may adopt a resolution on the departure of men under 22 years old abroad by the end of the week - Svyrydenko18.08.25, 16:03 • 4136 views

Alona Utkina

AnnouncementsSociety
Donetsk Oblast
Yulia Svyrydenko
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Lozova
Ukraine
Pavlohrad
Kyiv