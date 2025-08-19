Over 52,000 people evacuated from Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions this summer - Svyrydenko

Over the summer alone, more than 52,000 Ukrainians, including children and people with limited mobility, were evacuated from frontline regions. To relieve the Pavlohrad center, the government is opening new transit points and will prepare 30,000 places in 15 regions and Kyiv by the end of the month. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Today I am in Pavlohrad with the government and rescue team. The center here is working at its limit – this summer alone, over 52,000 people have been evacuated from Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, including thousands of children and hundreds of people with limited mobility. To relieve the center, we are opening new transit points in Lozova and Voloske. - reported the Prime Minister.

By the end of the month, according to her, at least 30,000 places for displaced persons, including conditions for people with limited mobility, are planned to be prepared in 15 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv.

"Ukrzaliznytsia transports thousands of evacuees daily with additional carriages. I have given the necessary instructions to the involved ministries and services – from deploying new centers to preparing infrastructure for winter," she added.

