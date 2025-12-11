Over 400 civilians killed in eastern Congo despite Trump-initiated peace agreements

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 5834 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 10852 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 14772 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 13039 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 16422 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 14887 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 15754 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16379 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 36439 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21912 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
97%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, schedules around the clock, but in some places they have already been shortened - Ministry of EnergyDecember 11, 08:24 AM • 3912 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPDDecember 11, 10:02 AM • 16966 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 15768 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 27911 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 15359 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 14770 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 28044 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 36438 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 48132 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 49374 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Hungary
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 15848 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 26384 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 31983 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 27908 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 36611 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Mikoyan MiG-29
Time (magazine)
Film

Over 400 civilians killed in eastern Congo despite Trump-initiated peace agreements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Several hundred civilians have been killed in the South Kivu province of eastern Congo since the escalation of the M23 offensive. This occurred despite a peace agreement signed in Washington with US mediation.

Over 400 civilians killed in eastern Congo despite Trump-initiated peace agreements
Photo: AP

More than 400 civilians have died in the South Kivu province of eastern Congo since the escalation of the offensive by the Rwandan-backed M23 armed group. Regional officials also reported the presence of Rwandan special forces in the strategic city of Uvira, writes UNN.

Details

This latest M23 offensive comes despite a peace agreement signed last week in Washington, brokered by the US, between the presidents of Congo and Rwanda. While the agreement does not directly cover M23, it obliges Rwanda to cease supporting armed groups.

Bomb blast in eastern Congo kills over 30 after army clashes with militia08.12.25, 21:36 • 3330 views

More than 413 civilians died from bullets, grenades, and bombs, including many women, children, and youth between Uvira and Bukavu

– said the spokesman for the South Kivu government.

 The statement added that the forces present in Uvira consist of Rwandan special forces and foreign mercenaries operating "in clear violation" of all ceasefire agreements and commitments.

Fighting in Congo erupted hours after Trump-brokered "peace deal"05.12.25, 18:59 • 4103 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World