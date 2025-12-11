Over 400 civilians killed in eastern Congo despite Trump-initiated peace agreements

Photo: AP

More than 400 civilians have died in the South Kivu province of eastern Congo since the escalation of the offensive by the Rwandan-backed M23 armed group. Regional officials also reported the presence of Rwandan special forces in the strategic city of Uvira, writes UNN.

Details

This latest M23 offensive comes despite a peace agreement signed last week in Washington, brokered by the US, between the presidents of Congo and Rwanda. While the agreement does not directly cover M23, it obliges Rwanda to cease supporting armed groups.

More than 413 civilians died from bullets, grenades, and bombs, including many women, children, and youth between Uvira and Bukavu – said the spokesman for the South Kivu government.

The statement added that the forces present in Uvira consist of Rwandan special forces and foreign mercenaries operating "in clear violation" of all ceasefire agreements and commitments.

