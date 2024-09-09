Over 20 people killed in shelling of a crowded market in Sudan

At least 21 people were killed and more than 70 others were injured in the shelling of a crowded market in southeastern Sudan. UNN writes about this with reference to the BBC.

Details

The Sudan Doctors Network said that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were responsible for the attack in Sennar, condemning it as a "massacre" of civilians.

This happened the day after the Sudanese military rejected a proposal by UN experts to send an international force to protect civilians.

Context

Thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million have fled their homes since the civil war between the army and the RSF began last April, making it one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

Several rounds of peace talks mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States failed to end the conflict.

The RSF controls most of the capital Khartoum, most of Kordofan state and most of Darfur, where the organization is accused of war crimes, including ethnic cleansing campaigns targeting the Masalit and other non-Arab communities.

The RSF tried to seize the state of Sennar, but failed to retake it from the army.

Recall

In August, negotiations were held in Switzerland between US delegations and representatives of the region where Sudan is located. The goal: to achieve a ceasefire in order to transfer much more humanitarian aid to the country for millions of people. However, only one side of the civil war was present.

ISW: Russia agrees on arms exchange with Sudan