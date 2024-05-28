ISW: Russia agrees on arms exchange with Sudan

Russia may sign an agreement with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to exchange weapons for a Russian logistics hub in Port Sudan on the Red Sea. This is stated in a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN .

Details

Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the SAF, Yasser al-Attah, said on May 25 that a Sudanese delegation will travel to Russia in the near future to conclude an agreement to exchange "vital weapons and ammunition" for the Russian logistics center in Port Sudan. According to the report, Al-Attah described the Russian center as "not exactly a military base.

On May 27, a Russian military blogger with a Kremlin award also claimed that the SAF was able to recapture several districts of Khartoum thanks to the supply of Iranian drones.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the Russian President for Africa and the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov reportedly met with Foreign Minister Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and a number of other Sudanese officials during a two-day visit to Sudan on April 28 and 29.

"ISW has previously speculated that Russia could side with Sudan in the civil war and support the SAF in its quest for a naval base in the Red Sea, and that Russian support for the SAF would greatly benefit Iran by aligning Russian and Iranian policies and strategies in the region," the analysts' report says.

