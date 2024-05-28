ISW: Russia agrees on arms exchange with Sudan

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79325 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140550 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145594 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240282 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172096 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163808 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148029 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220082 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206579 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111048 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 39617 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 58254 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106914 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 58766 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240282 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220082 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206579 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232635 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219753 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12627 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19731 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106914 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111048 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158615 views
ISW: Russia agrees on arms exchange with Sudan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22359 views

Russia may sign an agreement with Sudan to exchange weapons for the Russian logistics center in Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

Russia may sign an agreement with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to exchange weapons for a Russian logistics  hub in Port Sudan on the Red Sea. This is stated in a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN

Details

Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the SAF, Yasser al-Attah, said on May 25 that a Sudanese delegation will travel to Russia in the near future to conclude an agreement to exchange "vital weapons and ammunition" for the Russian  logistics center in Port Sudan.  According to the report, Al-Attah described the Russian center as "not exactly a military base.

On May 27, a Russian military blogger with a Kremlin award also claimed that the SAF was able to recapture several districts of Khartoum thanks to the supply of Iranian drones. 

moscow wants to accuse Ukrainian special services of allegedly using weapons of foreign origin during hostilities in Sudan - DIU17.04.24, 12:31 • 100272 views

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the Russian President for Africa and the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov reportedly met with Foreign Minister Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and a number of other Sudanese officials during a two-day visit to Sudan on April 28 and 29. 

"ISW has previously speculated that Russia could side with Sudan in the civil war and support the SAF in its quest for a naval base in the Red Sea, and that Russian support for the SAF would greatly benefit Iran by aligning Russian and Iranian policies and strategies in the region," the analysts' report says.

Bild: Iran supplies Russia with newest bombs for the first time28.05.24, 08:15 • 24000 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
red-seaRed Sea
africaAfrica
sudanSudan
iranIran
polandPoland

