Over 14 thousand Hasidim arrive in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah

More than 14 thousand Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman to take part in the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. This was reported by the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"More than 14 thousand pilgrims have already arrived in Uman. Each pilgrim is checked by law enforcement officers at special checkpoints when entering the city," the statement reads.

Addendum

In Uman, Cherkasy region, a special regime of entry and movement around the city has been introduced due to the arrival of Hasidic pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called on Hasidim to refrain from going to Uman for Rosh Hashanah because of Russia's military aggression. In case of arrival, pilgrims should take into account the restrictions of martial law and possible complications of their stay.