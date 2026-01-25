$43.170.00
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
12:24 PM • 6534 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
11:02 AM • 11022 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 11330 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 13386 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 24963 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 42872 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 34526 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 42249 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 39732 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Social network
Fox News

Over 13,000 flights canceled in the US due to winter storm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Airlines canceled over 13,000 flights across the US for the weekend due to a powerful winter storm. This is the largest number of canceled flights in a single day since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Over 13,000 flights canceled in the US due to winter storm

Airlines have canceled more than 13,000 flights across the US for Saturday and Sunday, as a powerful winter storm is forecast to bring a combination of ice, snow, and freezing temperatures to many parts of the country this weekend, UNN reports with reference to CBS News.

Details

According to flight tracking service FlightAware, airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights for Saturday, while the number of canceled flights for Sunday rose to over 9,400 — the highest number of canceled flights in a single day since the start of the COVID pandemic in March 2020.

In Oklahoma City, all Saturday flights at Will Rogers World Airport were canceled. All Sunday morning flights were also canceled.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Nashville International Airport, and Charlotte Douglas International Airport were among the airports most affected.

Delta Air Lines said late Thursday that flight cancellations were "necessary in select airports in North Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee to ensure the safety of our customers and people."

Addendum

Dallas airport officials issued a winter weather advisory, urging travelers flying through the hub to monitor road conditions, check their flight status with the airline before departing, and follow updates on the airport's X account.

Major US airlines issued travel waivers ahead of the storm, allowing customers to change their plans without penalty.

Delta said it had issued travel waivers for the eastern US, including Boston, New York, and Philadelphia, in addition to a previous waiver covering parts of the central and southeastern US states. These waivers allow travelers to rebook their flights, subject to some restrictions.

On Wednesday, American Airlines said that passengers flying to, through, or from 34 US airports could change their flights free of charge if they purchased tickets before January 19 and booked flights between January 23 and 25. Eligible customers cannot change their origin or destination cities and must make any changes by January 25.

Powerful storm begins to rage in the USA: state of emergency in at least 16 states and Washington, over 9000 flights canceled24.01.26, 14:45 • 4902 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Hurricane in the USA
Louisiana
Tennessee
Arkansas
Oklahoma
Texas
New York City
United States