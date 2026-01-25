Over 13,000 flights canceled in the US due to winter storm

Airlines have canceled more than 13,000 flights across the US for Saturday and Sunday, as a powerful winter storm is forecast to bring a combination of ice, snow, and freezing temperatures to many parts of the country this weekend, UNN reports with reference to CBS News.

Details

According to flight tracking service FlightAware, airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights for Saturday, while the number of canceled flights for Sunday rose to over 9,400 — the highest number of canceled flights in a single day since the start of the COVID pandemic in March 2020.

In Oklahoma City, all Saturday flights at Will Rogers World Airport were canceled. All Sunday morning flights were also canceled.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Nashville International Airport, and Charlotte Douglas International Airport were among the airports most affected.

Delta Air Lines said late Thursday that flight cancellations were "necessary in select airports in North Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee to ensure the safety of our customers and people."

Addendum

Dallas airport officials issued a winter weather advisory, urging travelers flying through the hub to monitor road conditions, check their flight status with the airline before departing, and follow updates on the airport's X account.

Major US airlines issued travel waivers ahead of the storm, allowing customers to change their plans without penalty.

Delta said it had issued travel waivers for the eastern US, including Boston, New York, and Philadelphia, in addition to a previous waiver covering parts of the central and southeastern US states. These waivers allow travelers to rebook their flights, subject to some restrictions.

On Wednesday, American Airlines said that passengers flying to, through, or from 34 US airports could change their flights free of charge if they purchased tickets before January 19 and booked flights between January 23 and 25. Eligible customers cannot change their origin or destination cities and must make any changes by January 25.

