Over 1,000 Ukrainians abroad have used mobile consular services since early September - Sybiha

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
10:41 AM • 492 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 4590 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 4928 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 6620 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 14695 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 12399 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 37291 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 41485 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32373 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 31231 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
Tags
Authors
Popular news
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal AffairsSeptember 18, 01:05 AM • 17895 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against RussiaSeptember 18, 02:08 AM • 19295 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil districtSeptember 18, 02:24 AM • 13700 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 12203 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 7974 views
Publications
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 4608 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 8252 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 14702 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 37295 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 38641 views
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 12308 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 20055 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 20576 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 19382 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 48830 views
Over 1,000 Ukrainians abroad have used mobile consular services since early September - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Since early September, over 1,000 Ukrainians abroad have used mobile consular services. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is intensifying such services to simplify access to services.

Over 1,000 Ukrainians abroad have used mobile consular services since early September - Sybiha

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced an increase in the number of mobile consular services at Ukrainian embassies around the world, thanks to which more than 1,000 Ukrainians gained access to consular services in September. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

We understand that in conditions of increasing demand in the most "overloaded" countries, it can be difficult for citizens to catch "slots" in the e-Queue and get a consular appointment. Therefore, we are constantly looking for ways to simplify access to MFA services through digitalization, simplification of procedures, and now also by activating mobile consular services.

- said Sybiha.

He explained that this means that not only citizens go to consulates, but consulates also go to citizens with mobile devices to provide services and serve them directly where they live.

For this, we are equipping consular teams with the necessary equipment and reorganizing our work. Since the beginning of September, 38 foreign diplomatic missions in countries with the highest workload, where a long waiting time for citizens to visit the "e-Queue" has been recorded, have received instructions to activate mobile services. In these two weeks, 18 such mobile consular receptions took place, during which more than 1,000 citizens took advantage of the additional opportunity to access services.

- the minister said.

It is noted that a total of 62 additional mobile services are planned to be held by the end of the year.

Drafting wills abroad: the Ministry of Justice explained the algorithm of actions26.08.25, 21:42 • 4138 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPoliticsOur people abroad
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine