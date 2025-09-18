Over 1,000 Ukrainians abroad have used mobile consular services since early September - Sybiha

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced an increase in the number of mobile consular services at Ukrainian embassies around the world, thanks to which more than 1,000 Ukrainians gained access to consular services in September. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

We understand that in conditions of increasing demand in the most "overloaded" countries, it can be difficult for citizens to catch "slots" in the e-Queue and get a consular appointment. Therefore, we are constantly looking for ways to simplify access to MFA services through digitalization, simplification of procedures, and now also by activating mobile consular services. - said Sybiha.

He explained that this means that not only citizens go to consulates, but consulates also go to citizens with mobile devices to provide services and serve them directly where they live.

For this, we are equipping consular teams with the necessary equipment and reorganizing our work. Since the beginning of September, 38 foreign diplomatic missions in countries with the highest workload, where a long waiting time for citizens to visit the "e-Queue" has been recorded, have received instructions to activate mobile services. In these two weeks, 18 such mobile consular receptions took place, during which more than 1,000 citizens took advantage of the additional opportunity to access services. - the minister said.

It is noted that a total of 62 additional mobile services are planned to be held by the end of the year.

Drafting wills abroad: the Ministry of Justice explained the algorithm of actions