Over 100 kg of cocaine worth $10.6 million found in a truck in Poland

Polish law enforcement officers discovered and seized over 100 kg of cocaine from a truck. This is reported by UNN referring to RMF24.

Details

The value of the cocaine is 40 million zlotys, which is about 10.6 million US dollars. The deadly cargo was discovered by police in the city of Walcz in northwestern Poland: they seized 109 kg of cocaine, which was hidden in a truck trailer.

Officially, the truck driver was transporting packages with auto parts: the drugs were found thanks to a special scanner.

Law enforcement officers also detained two Georgian citizens aged 22 and 42. They are under arrest and face up to 20 years in prison.

Recall

Ukrainian law enforcement officers extradited a member of an international drug group that supplied drugs to Europe. A native of a West Asian country was on the international wanted list and was hiding in Ukraine.