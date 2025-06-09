$41.400.07
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
08:00 AM • 28305 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 34141 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:55 AM • 23682 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:30 AM • 29576 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
05:45 AM • 66036 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 54471 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 109938 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 145930 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 90124 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 106211 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

Over 100 kg of cocaine worth $10.6 million found in a truck in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Vâlcea police seized 109 kg of cocaine hidden in a truck with auto parts. Two Georgian citizens have been detained and face up to 20 years in prison.

Over 100 kg of cocaine worth $10.6 million found in a truck in Poland

Polish law enforcement officers discovered and seized over 100 kg of cocaine from a truck. This is reported by UNN referring to RMF24.

Details

The value of the cocaine is 40 million zlotys, which is about 10.6 million US dollars. The deadly cargo was discovered by police in the city of Walcz in northwestern Poland: they seized 109 kg of cocaine, which was hidden in a truck trailer.

Officially, the truck driver was transporting packages with auto parts: the drugs were found thanks to a special scanner.

Law enforcement officers also detained two Georgian citizens aged 22 and 42. They are under arrest and face up to 20 years in prison.

Recall

Ukrainian law enforcement officers extradited a member of an international drug group that supplied drugs to Europe. A native of a West Asian country was on the international wanted list and was hiding in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Europe
Georgia
Poland
Tesla
$
