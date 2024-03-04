OVA: Enemy increases number of air strikes in Luhansk region

The Russians have again increased their air presence in the eastern area of responsibility. The occupants struck at the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional state administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

After a brief pause, the Russians have again increased their air presence in our area of responsibility. Yesterday they attacked three villages in Luhansk region. In the Kupyansk sector, they attacked Nadiya and Tverdokhlibove, and in the Lyman sector, predictably, they attacked Bilohorivka, , the statement said.

Details

According to Lysohor, the enemy organized an attempted assault in the area of Bilohorivka, but Ukrainian defenders repelled the occupiers. Nevske came under artillery fire.

AddendumAddendum

In occupied Rubizhne, a business has been set up to sell coupons for admission to the pension fund. People have been waiting in line since the previous day to get them for free.

Those who live closer to the center have adapted: they stand in line every day, become voucher holders, and offer others to buy their place. You can buy a place in line for less money, - Lysogor notes.

It is also reported that in the last days of winter, the district heating boiler house in Sievierodonetsk was turned on. But its capacity is not enough even to deliver coolant to the first surviving high-rise buildings. The batteries remain cold. In the spring, when the temperature is already above zero.

Recall

According to the General Staff, on March 4, Ukrainian aviation carried out 7 strikes on Russian troops.