OVA: Enemy increases number of air strikes in Luhansk region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17642 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 57540 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43706 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 213344 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191702 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176931 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221739 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249387 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155210 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371659 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16309 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 57613 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 213428 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173212 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191757 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11689 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20636 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21190 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37843 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45598 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

OVA: Enemy increases number of air strikes in Luhansk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25003 views

Russians intensified air strikes in the Luhansk region, hitting villages in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

OVA: Enemy increases number of air strikes in Luhansk region

The Russians have again increased their air presence in the eastern area of responsibility. The occupants struck at the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional state administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

After a brief pause, the Russians have again increased their air presence in our area of responsibility. Yesterday they attacked three villages in Luhansk region. In the Kupyansk sector, they attacked Nadiya and Tverdokhlibove, and in the Lyman sector, predictably, they attacked Bilohorivka,

 , the statement said.

Details

According to Lysohor, the enemy organized an attempted assault in the area of Bilohorivka, but Ukrainian defenders repelled the occupiers. Nevske came under artillery fire.

AddendumAddendum

In occupied Rubizhne, a business has been set up to sell coupons for admission to the pension fund. People have been waiting in line since the previous day to get them for free.

Those who live closer to the center have adapted: they stand in line every day, become voucher holders, and offer others to buy their place. You can buy a place in line for less money,

- Lysogor notes.

It is also reported that in the last days of winter, the district heating boiler house in Sievierodonetsk was turned on. But its capacity is not enough even to deliver coolant to the first surviving high-rise buildings. The batteries remain cold. In the spring, when the temperature is already above zero.

Recall

According to the General Staff, on March 4, Ukrainian aviation carried out 7 strikes on Russian troops.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Lyman, Ukraine
Sievierodonetsk
Rubizhne
Kupyansk
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90