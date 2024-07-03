Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert Towne dies

Oscar winner Robert Towne has died at the age of 89. He was the screenwriter of Chinatown, Shampoo, The Last Detail, and other well-known films. UNN reports this with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

Towne died on Monday surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles, his publicist Carrie McClure said.

McClure refused to comment on the cause of death. He was 89 years old.

Thanks to his friendship with two of the biggest stars of the 1960s and 70s, Warren Beatty and Jack Nicholson, Towne wrote or co-wrote some of the era's most iconic films.

According to the Associated Press, Towne managed to bring a very personal and influential vision of Los Angeles to the screen.

