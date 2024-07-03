Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert Towne dies

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 50358 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 56838 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 80032 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 166566 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 213161 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131873 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361500 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180080 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148750 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197499 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 50312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 44893 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 56791 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 60557 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79990 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 3310 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11377 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32871 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34836 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47988 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert Towne dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14545 views

Robert Towne, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of such iconic films as Chinatown, Shampoo, and The Last Detail, has died at the age of 89, surrounded by his family at his home in Los Angeles.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert Towne dies

Oscar winner  Robert Towne has died at the age of 89. He was the screenwriter of Chinatown,  Shampoo, The Last Detail, and other well-known films. UNN reports this with reference to the Associated Press. 

Details 

Towne died on Monday surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles, his publicist Carrie McClure said. 

McClure refused to comment on the cause of death. He was 89 years old.

Thanks to his friendship with two of the biggest stars of the 1960s and 70s, Warren Beatty and Jack Nicholson, Towne  wrote or co-wrote some of the era's most iconic films.  

According to the Associated Press, Towne managed to bring a very personal and influential vision of Los Angeles to the screen.

The actor of the movie "The Bodyguard" Bill Cobbs has died. He was 90 years old27.06.24, 08:58 • 13236 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Los Angeles
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40