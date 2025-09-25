Oreshnik missile system is already on its way to Belarus - Lukashenka

The Russian missile system "Oreshnik" is already on its way to Belarus. This was stated by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka, reports UNN.

Details

"Oreshnik" is already on its way to Belarus - Russian "media" quote Lukashenka.

No other details are currently provided.

Context

Back in March 2025, Lukashenka stated that Belarus was manufacturing components for the Russian missile system "Oreshnik". According to him, the production of several launchers is already nearing completion. He added that Belarus needs a missile from its "older brother."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that on November 21, 2024, Russia struck Dnipro with a "ballistic missile with a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead" of medium range. It was believed that an intercontinental ballistic missile was used. Later it turned out that the strike was carried out with another weapon, namely the new ballistic missile "Oreshnik."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Belarusian authorities confirmed their intentions to modernize their own Polonez missile system and are considering equipping it with nuclear warheads.