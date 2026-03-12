$43.980.1150.930.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Ordered mother-in-law's murder for $5,000 and believed she was dead - Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office exposed the crime's organizer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1338 views

In Kyiv Oblast, a 53-year-old man was detained who planned to kill his mother-in-law for money. The police staged the crime and detained the заказчика after evidence was presented.

Ordered mother-in-law's murder for $5,000 and believed she was dead - Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office exposed the crime's organizer

In Kyiv region, a 53-year-old Kyiv resident was exposed for ordering the murder of his mother-in-law, seeking to seize her savings. The perpetrator believed the woman was dead, but law enforcement prevented the crime by staging the murder and apprehending the organizer. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office informed a 53-year-old Kyiv resident of suspicion for organizing an attempted contract murder for mercenary motives.

- the message says.

The man was in conflict with his ex-wife's mother over property and wanted to seize her savings, which she had been collecting for housing for her grandchildren. To do this, he began looking for a hitman and contacted an acquaintance.

The suspect was introduced to a person he believed to be the perpetrator and agreed to pay him $5,000 or allow him to take money from the victim's home after the crime. He also provided all information about the woman for the implementation of the plan.

Law enforcement prevented the crime: they staged a murder, doused the woman with paint, tied her hands, and took photos. The pseudo-hitman handed the photos to the customer as proof of "execution." After that, the man was detained.

The prosecutor's office appealed to the court with a request to choose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention. The sanction of the articles provides for up to 15 years or life imprisonment.

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies