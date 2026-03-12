Opened fire and wounded a man - a foreigner detained in Kyiv

Kyiv law enforcement officers detained a foreigner who committed a shooting in Sviatoshynskyi district and wounded his acquaintance. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

As the investigation established, there was a long-standing conflict between the men. During the meeting, the assailant fired at least 7 shots at the 36-year-old Kyiv resident, causing him bodily harm.

Law enforcement agencies established that a 39-year-old citizen of a Middle Eastern country residing in Kyiv was involved in the crime. He called the victim and asked him to come outside for a conversation.

When the injured man came out, a conflict arose between them. In the heat of the argument, the suspect pulled a traumatic pistol from his shoulder bag and fired at least seven shots at the man.

An ambulance team hospitalized the 36-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to his shins and thigh, as well as a broken arm.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism committed with the use of weapons.

The article's sanction provides for up to seven years of imprisonment.

