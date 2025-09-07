"Orcs will say that military equipment is stored in my house": Sudakov showed a video of the aftermath of the strike
Kyiv • UNN
Heorhiy Sudakov's house in Kyiv was damaged by a night missile and drone attack. The footballer published a video of the destruction, expressing his indignation at the actions of the occupiers.
Midfielder of the Ukrainian national team and "Benfica" Georgiy Sudakov reported that his house in Kyiv was damaged as a result of the night missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation. The footballer published a video of the destruction and sharply criticized the Russian occupiers, writes UNN.
Details
The midfielder published a video of the destruction after the shelling on the night of September 7.
The footballer emotionally reacted to the attack by the Russian invaders.
F***ing orcs, our house was hit… Orcs will say that military equipment is stored in my house
Recall
On the night of September 7, the Russian army attacked Kyiv. In the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, destruction was recorded, two people died, including a child, and at least 18 more people were injured.