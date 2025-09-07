"Orcs will say that military equipment is stored in my house": Sudakov showed a video of the aftermath of the strike

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
06:34 AM • 4838 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
05:47 AM • 11110 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 34134 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 52676 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 77121 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 68023 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 49054 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 53433 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 68779 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36493 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Popular news
In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVASeptember 7, 12:36 AM • 20705 views
Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)September 7, 01:43 AM • 20149 views
Pregnant woman injured in Kyiv due to enemy shelling - KlitschkoSeptember 7, 01:55 AM • 14083 views
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attack02:43 AM • 15520 views
Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died03:40 AM • 14700 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 77119 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 68022 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 68778 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 48299 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 71070 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kremenchuk
UNN Lite
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 15033 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 48150 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 102201 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 45586 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 49723 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

"Orcs will say that military equipment is stored in my house": Sudakov showed a video of the aftermath of the strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Heorhiy Sudakov's house in Kyiv was damaged by a night missile and drone attack. The footballer published a video of the destruction, expressing his indignation at the actions of the occupiers.

"Orcs will say that military equipment is stored in my house": Sudakov showed a video of the aftermath of the strike

Midfielder of the Ukrainian national team and "Benfica" Georgiy Sudakov reported that his house in Kyiv was damaged as a result of the night missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation. The footballer published a video of the destruction and sharply criticized the Russian occupiers, writes UNN.

Details

The midfielder published a video of the destruction after the shelling on the night of September 7.

The footballer emotionally reacted to the attack by the Russian invaders.

F***ing orcs, our house was hit… Orcs will say that military equipment is stored in my house

– Sudakov wrote in his Telegram.

Recall

 On the night of September 7, the Russian army attacked Kyiv. In the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, destruction was recorded, two people died, including a child, and at least 18 more people were injured. 

Alona Utkina

War in UkraineSportsKyiv
Fake news
Kyiv