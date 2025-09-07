"Orcs will say that military equipment is stored in my house": Sudakov showed a video of the aftermath of the strike

Midfielder of the Ukrainian national team and "Benfica" Georgiy Sudakov reported that his house in Kyiv was damaged as a result of the night missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation. The footballer published a video of the destruction and sharply criticized the Russian occupiers, writes UNN.

Details

The midfielder published a video of the destruction after the shelling on the night of September 7.

The footballer emotionally reacted to the attack by the Russian invaders.

F***ing orcs, our house was hit… Orcs will say that military equipment is stored in my house – Sudakov wrote in his Telegram.

Recall

On the night of September 7, the Russian army attacked Kyiv. In the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, destruction was recorded, two people died, including a child, and at least 18 more people were injured.