Orban travels to Georgia after disputed election criticized by EU
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to meet with newly elected Georgian Prime Minister Kobakhidze, despite EU criticism of election irregularities. Borrell said that there were unequal conditions and violations during the voting in Georgia.
Despite the fact that Brussels has already warned of serious violations during the national vote in Georgia, the Hungarian prime minister is going to visit Tbilisi, supporting the legitimacy of the current government.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit Georgia on Monday and meet with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. Orbán congratulated Prime Minister Kobakhidze and the Georgian Dream party on their “stunning victory” on Saturday.
The people of Georgia know what is best for their country, and today their voice was heard!
On Sunday night, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that the Georgian elections held over the weekend were characterized by “an uneven playing field, a divisive campaign in a polarized atmosphere, and significant concerns about the impact of recent legislative amendments on this electoral process,” as well as allegations of intimidation and procedural irregularities.
Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze rejected claims that the vote was not fair.
A senior EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Orban's trip to Georgia should be understood only as “another independent attempt by Orban, who is traveling in a national capacity and, as president of the Council, does not directly speak for the European Union with regard to the outside world.
In Georgia, the ruling party won a majority in parliamentas the country prepares for presidential elections.
Zlatko Vujvovic, head of the ENEMO observation mission (the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations), said that the 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia were held in a “polarized and restrictive environment that undermines inclusiveness, transparency and fairness”.
The United States supports an investigation into possible election irregularities in Georgia.
Despite sharp criticism from the opposition and numerous violations during the parliamentary elections in Georgia, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze assured that European integration remains his government's priority.
