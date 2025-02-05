Orban may lose power in Hungary due to economic crisis

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 570 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 56330 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101204 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104716 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121885 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101919 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128440 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103479 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116895 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105486 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101802 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83419 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110660 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105054 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 570 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121885 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128440 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161667 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151853 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105054 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110660 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138122 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139884 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167688 views
Orban may lose power in Hungary due to economic crisis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26804 views

The economic crisis in Hungary threatens Viktor Orban's victory in the 2026 elections. High inflation, falling living standards, and a declining birth rate are undermining the Fidesz party's position.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's prospects of winning the 2026 parliamentary elections have become uncertain due to the deteriorating economic situation in the country. Rising inflation, falling morale, and declining birth rates are the main factors that call into question the strategy of Orban and his Fidesz party. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Hungary has reportedly experienced the worst inflation in the European Union since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"Hungarians have not seen such a decline in living standards since Fidesz came to power in 2010," said Balazs St. Ivanyi, a political economist at Aston University who specializes in Central Europe.

Orbán spent $5.35 billion before the last election in 2022 to fend off the threat of his previous opposition rival, and this vote brought him another victory.

None of the 12 economists surveyed in a January Reuters poll expects Hungary's economy to reach the 3.4% growth Orban budgeted for this year. Erste Bank, last year's most accurate predictor of Hungarian economic performance, forecasts growth at 2%.

The European Commission predicts growth of 1.8%, which, while impressive compared to the stagnation faced by some eurozone governments, will be the limit of the weakest three-year period before national elections in Orban's 15-year rule.

In addition, Orban plans to increase family allowances in the second half of the year and even more in 2026, but the birth rate in Hungary has now fallen to its lowest level in the last ten years.

According to some polls, Peter Magyar's center-right Tisza party, which is gaining popularity, has overtaken Fidesz. According to experts, this raises the "real possibility" that Orban will lose the election for the first time since coming to power in 2010.

EU denies Hungary a billion euros after reform failures

Alina Volianska

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

