Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152488 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130099 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137523 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135745 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174251 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111237 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166486 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104561 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133790 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 132910 views
05:55 PM • 55302 views
06:08 PM • 102460 views
06:35 PM • 104668 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152488 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174251 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166487 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 194129 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 183265 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 132910 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 133790 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 143825 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 135387 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 152499 views
EU denies Hungary a billion euros after reform failures

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29273 views

The European Commission has announced that Hungary will lose its right to EU assistance due to violations of the rule of law. The country failed to fulfill the requirements for reforms to overcome corruption and conflicts of interest by the end of 2024.

The European Commission on Wednesday said that Hungary has lost the right to receive about 1 billion euros in EU aid due to violations of the rule of law, UNN reports citing DW.

Details

Previously, the EU pressured the country to change its laws to overcome conflicts of interest and corruption.

Budapest had been told it must make reforms by the end of 2024 or they would expire.

In 2022, the EU launched a "conditionality" procedure against Hungary in an attempt to block payments due to alleged violations of public procurement rules. The issue is the lack of control and transparency.

As indicated, it turned out that Hungary had neglected EU standards and fundamental values, and it was ordered to carry out sufficient reforms. Hungary then agreed to implement reforms that unblocked some of the funds, but the €19 billion remained frozen.

The EU conditionality regulation states that without lifting the suspension, the term for the "first tranche of suspended commitments" of EUR 1 billion will expire at the end of 2024.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been in charge of the EU country since 2010 and has consolidated power during his tenure, while some of his allies have made large fortunes, the publication notes.

In a report published in July, the European Commission concluded that Hungary did not meet EU democratic standards. The most notable shortcomings were corruption, political financing, conflicts of interest and media independence.

Hungary is also subject to a September 2018 procedure under which member states impose sanctions for "serious violations" of the rule of law.

Polish Minister: Hungary will not be able to return to EU norms under Orban18.12.24, 17:46 • 19224 views

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

Contact us about advertising