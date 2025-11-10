Operation "Midas": NABU released recordings of a corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has released part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. The operation is called "Midas," UNN reports, citing NABU.

Details

In the audio recordings, the suspects discuss corruption schemes and possible threats from anti-corruption bodies.

15 months of work, over 70 searches involving all detectives of the National Bureau, thousands of hours of audio recordings. A high-level criminal organization in the energy and defense sectors has been exposed - said Oleksandr Abakumov, head of the NABU detective department.

Attention, the video contains profanity!!!

Recall

On Monday, November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office are conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom".

Against the backdrop of the searches, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.