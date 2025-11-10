Operation "Midas": NABU released recordings of a corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector

ukenru
10:02 AM • 1014 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7456 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 10288 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 15602 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 21004 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 23967 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 50317 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 83414 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 76470 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 112435 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Restoration of destroyed TPPs: timelines depend on the extent of damage and equipment availability - Ministry of EnergyNovember 10, 01:02 AM • 17578 views
Elon Musk predicts the disappearance of traditional money and the measurement of value in energyNovember 10, 01:35 AM • 12459 views
Ukraine plans to order 27 Patriot systems from the US to strengthen air defense - ZelenskyyNovember 10, 02:04 AM • 15348 views
Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs reduced electricity production after Russia's night attack - IAEANovember 10, 02:37 AM • 8428 views
Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9VideoNovember 10, 03:09 AM • 16842 views
Publications
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7424 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 112429 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 164161 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 185681 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 134865 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Sarkozy
Olena Sosedka
Rand Paul
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
China
Australia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 38823 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 86232 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 154213 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 89702 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 97851 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Gold
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Model Y

Operation "Midas": NABU released recordings of a corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

NABU has released part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. In the audio, the suspects discuss corruption schemes and threats from anti-corruption bodies.

Operation "Midas": NABU released recordings of a corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has released part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. The operation is called "Midas," UNN reports, citing NABU.

Details

In the audio recordings, the suspects discuss corruption schemes and possible threats from anti-corruption bodies.

15 months of work, over 70 searches involving all detectives of the National Bureau, thousands of hours of audio recordings. A high-level criminal organization in the energy and defense sectors has been exposed

- said Oleksandr Abakumov, head of the NABU detective department.

Attention, the video contains profanity!!!

Recall

On Monday, November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office are conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom".

Against the backdrop of the searches, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Electricity
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine