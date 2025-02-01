OpenAI was on the 'wrong side of history' with open source - Altman

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 36292 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 72378 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103614 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106897 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125203 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102649 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130775 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103609 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113342 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97742 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 25661 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113670 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 31526 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108125 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 36292 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125203 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130775 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163455 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153475 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5257 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11739 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108125 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113670 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138871 views
Actual
OpenAI was on the 'wrong side of history' with open source - Altman

OpenAI was on the 'wrong side of history' with open source - Altman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33348 views

Sam Altman acknowledged that the Chinese chatbot DeepSeek has weakened OpenAI's leadership in the AI industry. The company plans to revise its policy on open source and disclosure of information about the “thought process” of models.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has admitted that Chinese chatbot DeepSeek has weakened OpenAI's leadership in the AI industry and said that in his opinion, OpenAI was "on the wrong side of history" with regard to open source of its technologies, UNN reports citing TechCrunch.

Details

Although OpenAI has opened source code for models in the past, the company has generally preferred a proprietary, closed development approach, the publication notes.

"[I personally think we need to] come up with a different open source strategy," Altman said at the Reddit AMA event on Friday. - Not everyone at OpenAI shares this view, and it's not our current highest priority either... We will create better models [in the future], but we will have less leadership than in previous years.

Kevin Weil, OpenAI's chief product officer, said that OpenAI is considering opening up the source code of older models. "We'll definitely think about doing more of that," he said, without going into details.

In addition to prompting OpenAI to reconsider its philosophy on releases, Altman said DeepSeek pushed the company to potentially disclose more information about how its so-called reasoning models, such as the released o3-mini model, reveal their "thought process." Currently, OpenAI's models hide this, a strategy designed to prevent competitors from obtaining data to train their own models. In contrast, DeepSeek's reasoning model, R1, shows its entire chain of thought.

"We are working on showing much more than we are showing today - [showing the model's thought process] is coming very, very soon," Weil added. - "It's not certain yet - showing the entire chain of reasoning leads to competitive distillation, but we also know that people (at least power users) want it, so we'll find the right way to balance that.

Altman and Weil also tried to dispel rumors that ChatGPT, the chatbot platform through which OpenAI runs many of its models, would become more expensive in the future. Altman said he would like to make ChatGPT "cheaper" over time if possible.

Earlier, Altman said that OpenAI was losing money on its most expensive ChatGPT plan, ChatGPT Pro, which costs $200 per month.

Microsoft investigates whether DeepSeek-affiliated group illegally obtained OpenAI data29.01.25, 12:00 • 27317 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
openaiOpenAI
chatgptChatGPT
chinaChina
microsoftMicrosoft

Contact us about advertising