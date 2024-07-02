OP responds to Orban's ceasefire proposal

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 49830 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 56239 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79513 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 166274 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 212902 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131729 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361408 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180064 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148740 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197491 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 49830 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 44401 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 56239 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 60086 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79513 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 3128 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11303 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32805 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34779 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47938 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

OP responds to Orban's ceasefire proposal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36125 views

President Zelenskyy outlined Ukraine's clear position on establishing peace through a coherent plan and summit, rejecting Hungarian Prime Minister Orban's proposal for a ceasefire that would have benefited Russia.

OP responds to Orban's ceasefire proposal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy  gave Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban the opportunity to express his views on the possibility of a ceasefire, but in response he outlined Ukraine's position, which  is quite clear, understandable and known. This was announced by the deputy head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"The President of Ukraine gave the Prime Minister of Hungary the opportunity to express his thoughts. There were several formats of these talks. At first, the two leaders spoke one-on-one, without the presence of delegations,  then with delegations. As far as I understand, this position was voiced in both parts, and indeed Orban repeated it in general terms at a press conference.  He expressed his opinion. This is not the first country to talk about such a possible scenario (ceasefire - ed.) The President of Ukraine listened to his interlocutor, but in response he stated his position, Ukraine's position is quite clear, understandable and known," Zhovkva said.

According to him, the point is not only the Russian narrative, but the fact that such processes cannot be perceived in isolation.

"We are saying that Ukraine really wants peace, we have a tool for this, we have a Peace Summit that has taken place and we are preparing for the second one. And we say that in the process of preparing for this Summit, Ukraine will build a consistent chain of actions. We are saying that Ukraine will draft its own plan, a peace plan, a roadmap for establishing peace in Ukraine. It will develop it with all the states that are ready for it, and Hungary is also ready for it," Zhovkva said.

He explained that if Russia listens to this plan and is ready to talk about it, and not to use the language of ultimatums, then during the second summit it will be possible  to say that representatives of the Russian Federation may attend this summit in one way or another.

"The President spoke about this today," Zhovkva said.

Addendum

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to consider whether it is possible to cease fire and start negotiations.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that a ceasefire would only benefit Russia.

Zelenskyy notedthat the Russians always need a pause, a ceasefire is the best option for them to prepare even more and then take another step.

Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak statedthat the partner countries understand that the offer of "territory in exchange for a ceasefire" is impossible today, which is a good sign. They clearly state that this is not an adequate country that can definitely not return to the framework of international law.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40