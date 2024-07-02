OP responds to Orban's ceasefire proposal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban the opportunity to express his views on the possibility of a ceasefire, but in response he outlined Ukraine's position, which is quite clear, understandable and known. This was announced by the deputy head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"The President of Ukraine gave the Prime Minister of Hungary the opportunity to express his thoughts. There were several formats of these talks. At first, the two leaders spoke one-on-one, without the presence of delegations, then with delegations. As far as I understand, this position was voiced in both parts, and indeed Orban repeated it in general terms at a press conference. He expressed his opinion. This is not the first country to talk about such a possible scenario (ceasefire - ed.) The President of Ukraine listened to his interlocutor, but in response he stated his position, Ukraine's position is quite clear, understandable and known," Zhovkva said.

According to him, the point is not only the Russian narrative, but the fact that such processes cannot be perceived in isolation.

"We are saying that Ukraine really wants peace, we have a tool for this, we have a Peace Summit that has taken place and we are preparing for the second one. And we say that in the process of preparing for this Summit, Ukraine will build a consistent chain of actions. We are saying that Ukraine will draft its own plan, a peace plan, a roadmap for establishing peace in Ukraine. It will develop it with all the states that are ready for it, and Hungary is also ready for it," Zhovkva said.

He explained that if Russia listens to this plan and is ready to talk about it, and not to use the language of ultimatums, then during the second summit it will be possible to say that representatives of the Russian Federation may attend this summit in one way or another.

"The President spoke about this today," Zhovkva said.

Addendum

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to consider whether it is possible to cease fire and start negotiations.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that a ceasefire would only benefit Russia.

Zelenskyy notedthat the Russians always need a pause, a ceasefire is the best option for them to prepare even more and then take another step.

Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak statedthat the partner countries understand that the offer of "territory in exchange for a ceasefire" is impossible today, which is a good sign. They clearly state that this is not an adequate country that can definitely not return to the framework of international law.