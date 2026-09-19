Only 30.8% of Russians expect the parliamentary elections in the Russian Federation to be held fairly, while more than half allow for manipulation of the voting results. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the research company ExtremeScan, reports UNN.

Details

According to the study, 32.7% of respondents believe that the election results may be significantly altered. Another 23.5% expect that votes may be added for certain candidates or parties, although, in their opinion, this will not significantly affect the final result.

At the same time, Russians gave a critical assessment of the work of the previous convocation of the State Duma. 40.2% of respondents said that the laws it had adopted since 2021 had brought citizens more harm than benefit. 19.9% of those surveyed hold the opposite view.

Almost half do not consider the State Duma independent of Putin

Another 49% of respondents believe that the State Duma has no real opportunity to disagree with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on important issues. Only 23.3% are convinced that the Russian parliament has such an opportunity.

This is a farce by the occupying state: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Russia’s “elections” in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

The survey was conducted by telephone from September 4 to 10 among adult residents of Russia in all federal districts. At the time the interim results were published, 800 people had been surveyed; the stated margin of error is ±3.5%. ExtremeScan plans to publish the full report, based on a sample of more than 1,600 respondents, after the elections.

Parliamentary elections in Russia are being held from September 18 to 20. These are the first elections to the State Duma since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia is holding elections to the State Duma for the first time in territories of Ukraine occupied after 2022