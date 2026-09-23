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Online reports described the "mobilization" of a pilgrim at the border after Rosh Hashanah — border guards explained the situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

The man was a Ukrainian citizen and was wanted among persons liable for military service. The border guards handed him over to the National Police for verification.

Online reports described the "mobilization" of a pilgrim at the border after Rosh Hashanah — border guards explained the situation

Information spread in the media about the alleged mobilization at the Ukrainian border of an Israeli citizen who was returning after celebrating Rosh Hashanah, but this does not correspond to the actual circumstances of the incident: the man was a Ukrainian citizen and was wanted by the military conscription authorities. He was handed over to the National Police for verification. The State Border Guard Service reported this on September 23, UNN writes.

Details

The SBGS emphasized that, when crossing the state border, foreign citizens are not checked by border guards to determine whether they are registered for military service in Ukraine. In addition, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine does not carry out mobilization measures at state border crossing points.

"In connection with the dissemination in the media of information about the alleged mobilization at the border of an Israeli citizen who was returning after celebrating Rosh Hashanah, we report the following. (...) During border formalities, it was established that the person in question also holds Ukrainian citizenship. At the same time, the relevant records of persons liable for military service contained information that he was wanted," the SBGS said on social media.

In accordance with the powers and procedures established by law, the border guards, as stated, "handed the man over to representatives of the National Police of Ukraine for further verification."

Thus, the information about the mobilization of a foreign citizen directly at a border crossing point does not correspond to the actual circumstances of the incident

- the SBGS concluded.

Additional information

Earlier in September, the news channel "Ha-Pargod" on social media reported that a 49-year-old Hasid who was returning to Israel after celebrating Rosh Hashanah in Uman had allegedly been detained at the Ukrainian-Romanian border and allegedly mobilized into the Ukrainian army.  

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
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