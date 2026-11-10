One of the world's largest diamond producers is halting mining operations in Russia due to billion-ruble losses

$45.320.1250.650.40
ukenru
01:56 AM • 1696 views
Ukraine will be able to obtain only those security guarantees that Russia agrees to – Rubio
01:16 AM • 3902 views
Trump assessed the likelihood of a new military operation against Iran and said he supported a naval blockade by Arab countries
12:16 AM • 6720 views
Russian generals have begun showing Putin fake victories in Ukraine, edited using AI – FT
11:16 PM • 9780 views
The United States has offered Ukraine security guarantees based on the NATO principle; what other agreements are being discussed with Russia
10:37 PM • 10555 views
A ceasefire in Ukraine will not even be discussed at the talks in Abu Dhabi – NYT
09:58 PM • 10602 views
Ukraine plans to install 1,200 mobile shelters; Koretskyi revealed which cities will receive them first
09:44 PM • 9794 views
Ukrainian forces are strengthening Ukraine’s position in negotiations, Zelenskyy explained how
08:53 PM • 10544 views
Ukrainians proposed lowering the maximum service age to 55 — what Koretskyi replied
08:40 PM • 9526 views
Restoring asset declarations for SBU employees — Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada
08:34 PM • 7346 views
Ukrainian forces eliminated 59 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector; there are wounded - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
A car crashed into a sign near the White House, and the driver got into a fight with security personnelVideoNovember 9, 04:41 PM • 4796 views
"He will definitely remain part of Dynamo’s structure” — Surkis on Yarmolenko’s futurePhotoVideoNovember 9, 04:50 PM • 13434 views
Merz threatens to block the EU budget if all countries do not agree to fund Ukraine - FT November 9, 04:57 PM • 8304 views
Russian attacks on Trypilska TPP — Centrenergo showed the aftermathPhotoNovember 9, 06:10 PM • 4404 views
Powerful tremors resembling an earthquake have been reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Vinnytsia; what is known10:51 PM • 4308 views
Publications
Minus $6.6 billion and a new wave of price hikes: how Russian attacks have hit Ukraine’s economyNovember 9, 04:19 PM • 23482 views
The Rules Committee returned three resolutions to cancel the budget conclusions: will this affect the 2027 State BudgetNovember 9, 03:25 PM • 25087 views
Business Calls on Law Enforcement to Stop Pressuring Companies: Can New Approaches Help Solve the Aircraft Leasing Problem?
Exclusive
November 9, 02:33 PM • 23666 views
IMF mission begins review of financing program: will Ukraine receive $1.67 billionNovember 9, 02:15 PM • 22902 views
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next yearNovember 8, 11:27 AM • 59330 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Astafieva Daria Viktorivna
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Dnipro (city)
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Penélope Cruz explained why she gave up life in the United States for Madrid and her family02:05 AM • 210 views
Customers criticized Kim Kardashian's $148 advent calendar and are demanding their money back01:05 AM • 734 views
Two daredevils were launched from a giant catapult in Slovenia, setting two Guinness World RecordsVideo12:05 AM • 1146 views
The 2026 Booker Prize was awarded to an 81-year-old science fiction writer who set two records at once11:06 PM • 1718 views
Powerful tremors resembling an earthquake have been reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Vinnytsia; what is known10:51 PM • 4400 views
Actual
Financial Times
Gold
The New York Times
Film
Technology

One of the world's largest diamond producers is halting mining operations in Russia due to billion-ruble losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Alrosa has suspended operations at its least profitable deposits after reporting a loss of 9.5 billion rubles. The company's production could fall to 25–26 million carats.

One of the world's largest diamond producers is halting mining operations in Russia due to billion-ruble losses

The Russian diamond-mining company Alrosa has suspended production at a number of deposits due to financial difficulties and the need to cut costs. The restrictions have also affected deposits operated by its subsidiary Almazy Anabara, the world’s largest placer-diamond-mining company. The Moscow Times reports this, citing Alrosa CEO Pavel Marinichev, writes UNN.

Details

According to the company’s head, production was suspended primarily at the least profitable deposits. Almazy Anabara accounts for about 11% of the group’s total production.

We have suspended production at our least profitable deposits. We are optimizing our costs

Marinichev said.

Billion-ruble losses and declining production

In 2026, Alrosa became unprofitable for the first time in six years. In the first half of the year, the company reported a loss of 9.5 billion rubles.

Its revenue fell by 33%, while EBITDA dropped by 61% to 14.3 billion rubles. Negative free cash flow over the past 12 months amounted to 33.2 billion rubles.

The company has been under Western sanctions since 2022. In 2025, it cut diamond production by 10% to 29.8 million carats, and this year it forecasts a further decline of 13–16%, to 25–26 million carats.

The company is cutting costs

Earlier, Alrosa had already cut the salaries of some employees by 10%, transferred some staff to part-time work, and suspended operations at certain deposits.

In June, the company also decided to mothball mining operations at the Severalmaz enterprise, which accounts for about 10% of Russia’s diamond production.

Marinichev did not rule out the possibility that the company would have to introduce additional cost-saving measures if the current cuts proved insufficient.

Russia’s economy is losing momentum: production is declining, and regions are becoming dependent on subsidies02.11.26, 11:38 • 5984 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions