Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
03:49 PM • 2906 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
02:49 PM • 28953 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:30 PM • 15493 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 18557 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 36082 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
11:31 AM • 27098 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 46101 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 48539 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 90313 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 48708 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
One of the most insightful writers of contemporary European literature: Zhadan received a prestigious award

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Ukrainian writer Serhiy Zhadan became a laureate of the Austrian State Prize for European Literature. The jury noted his voice as an expresser of the experience of Ukrainians during the war.

One of the most insightful writers of contemporary European literature: Zhadan received a prestigious award

Today, Ukrainian writer, poet, and serviceman Serhiy Zhadan received the Austrian State Prize for European Literature, traditionally awarded during the Salzburg Festival, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Culture.

Details

This year, the jury recognized Zhadan as "one of the most insightful writers of contemporary European literature," whose voice has become an expression of the Ukrainian experience during the war. Austrian Minister of Culture Andreas Babler emphasized: "Serhiy Zhadan gives the horror of war and the invisible, pervasive fear a literary language."

At the ceremony, Serhiy Zhadan delivered a speech titled "To Witness and to Love," in which he spoke about the role of a writer in times of war, the value of truth, and the power of love as the ability not to lose one's human face in inhumane circumstances.

Our reality does not fit into the reader's experience now, it goes beyond it, it, by and large, does not need it. Literature does not always seem appropriate when it comes to contemplating death 

- noted the poet.

Zhadan joined the National Guard Brigade "Charter": showed training06.06.24, 09:49 • 24802 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Culture
Austria
Ukraine
