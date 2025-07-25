One of the most insightful writers of contemporary European literature: Zhadan received a prestigious award

Today, Ukrainian writer, poet, and serviceman Serhiy Zhadan received the Austrian State Prize for European Literature, traditionally awarded during the Salzburg Festival, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Culture.

Details

This year, the jury recognized Zhadan as "one of the most insightful writers of contemporary European literature," whose voice has become an expression of the Ukrainian experience during the war. Austrian Minister of Culture Andreas Babler emphasized: "Serhiy Zhadan gives the horror of war and the invisible, pervasive fear a literary language."

At the ceremony, Serhiy Zhadan delivered a speech titled "To Witness and to Love," in which he spoke about the role of a writer in times of war, the value of truth, and the power of love as the ability not to lose one's human face in inhumane circumstances.

Our reality does not fit into the reader's experience now, it goes beyond it, it, by and large, does not need it. Literature does not always seem appropriate when it comes to contemplating death - noted the poet.

