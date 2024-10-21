One of the largest military microelectronics plants in Russia suspends operations after drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
Russia's Kremniy EL plant in Bryansk has stopped production after a nighttime drone attack. The infrastructure was damaged, 300 employees were evacuated, and problems with equipment recovery arose.
The Kremniy EL military microelectronics plant in Russia's Bryansk region has suspended operations due to a nighttime attack. This is reported on the company's website, UNN reports.
As a result, "power supply was disrupted, damage was done to special energy facilities, and technological production chains were interrupted," the statement said.
According to ASTRA's sources in the regional office of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, two drones struck the plant on October 19, damaging the facade and windows of one of the company's production buildings. More than 300 employees had to be evacuated due to the attack. In addition, according to sources, a cordon-off group was subsequently deployed on the territory to protect the plant from further drone attacks.
"Our main task today is to resume production of electronic equipment as soon as possible to meet our targets. However, not everything depends on us - there are difficulties in purchasing spare parts to restore the process equipment and energy infrastructure..." said Oleg Dantsev, the plant's general director.
"Silicon EL is one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia. In 2017, 94% of the company's products were produced for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The plant serves the Almaz-Antey, Aerospace Equipment, Suzirya, and Vega concerns. It produces parts for Pantsyr air defense systems and Iskander missile systems.