One of the churches in Lublin caught fire on Christmas Day, about 70 firefighters were involved in extinguishing it - media

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 10499 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 12564 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 15563 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 12985 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 12635 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 11863 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 44789 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 62786 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31783 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 50784 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
1m/s
80%
763mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 13217 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 12038 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 12210 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 10721 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 12144 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 10494 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 44784 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 32746 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 62781 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 50779 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Pope Leo XIV
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 5678 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 10763 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 12251 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 18942 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 30400 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Series
Heating

One of the churches in Lublin caught fire on Christmas Day, about 70 firefighters were involved in extinguishing it - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

In Lublin, Poland, a fire broke out in a church on Kunickiego Street on Christmas Day, causing services to be canceled. About 70 firefighters are battling the blaze, which is hampered by photovoltaic panels on the roof.

One of the churches in Lublin caught fire on Christmas Day, about 70 firefighters were involved in extinguishing it - media

On Christmas morning, a fire broke out in one of the churches in Lublin, Poland, causing services to be canceled. The extinguishing of the fire, which involves about 70 firefighters, may last many more hours, as firefighters, among other things, are hindered by photovoltaic panels on the church roof. This is reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

On Christmas morning, a fire broke out in a church on Kunickiego Street in Lublin. The church attic caught fire. Firefighters are battling the blaze, so parishioners will not gather for mass today - on Christmas Day. Additional crews have been dispatched to the scene, including from towns near Lublin. Currently, about 70 firefighters are working at the scene. According to preliminary data, no one was inside the church when the fire broke out.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that extinguishing the fire may take many more hours, as firefighters, among other things, are hindered by photovoltaic panels on the church roof.

According to the report, Kunickiego Street has been closed to traffic. Sidewalks nearby are closed to pedestrians, and public transport has been rerouted. Firefighters are working from four aerial platforms near the church, simultaneously trying to extinguish the fire from inside.

Recall

In Kyiv, a generator caught fire, and the flames spread to the facade of a residential building.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Technology
Energy
Electricity
Lublin
Kyiv