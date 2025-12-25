One of the churches in Lublin caught fire on Christmas Day, about 70 firefighters were involved in extinguishing it - media

On Christmas morning, a fire broke out in one of the churches in Lublin, Poland, causing services to be canceled. The extinguishing of the fire, which involves about 70 firefighters, may last many more hours, as firefighters, among other things, are hindered by photovoltaic panels on the church roof. This is reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

On Christmas morning, a fire broke out in a church on Kunickiego Street in Lublin. The church attic caught fire. Firefighters are battling the blaze, so parishioners will not gather for mass today - on Christmas Day. Additional crews have been dispatched to the scene, including from towns near Lublin. Currently, about 70 firefighters are working at the scene. According to preliminary data, no one was inside the church when the fire broke out. - the publication writes.

It is noted that extinguishing the fire may take many more hours, as firefighters, among other things, are hindered by photovoltaic panels on the church roof.

According to the report, Kunickiego Street has been closed to traffic. Sidewalks nearby are closed to pedestrians, and public transport has been rerouted. Firefighters are working from four aerial platforms near the church, simultaneously trying to extinguish the fire from inside.

