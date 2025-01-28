One of Brovary's lyceums is implementing energy-efficient technologies: an ESCO agreement for almost UAH 20 million has been signed

In early January, Brovary Lyceum No. 3 began implementing one of the energy service contracts (ESCO) aimed at reducing energy consumption. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

An ESCO agreement stipulates that the energy service company implements energy saving measures at its own expense, guaranteeing energy savings. Settlements with the company are made exclusively at the expense of the saved funds and only if the promised savings are achieved.

According to Ihor Sapozhko, the total cost of the project for Lyceum No. 3 is UAH 19 million 783 thousand. As part of the contract, the school has already modernized its individual heating point (IHP), implemented an automated heating control system and remote dispatching.

"It is time to carry out comprehensive insulation of the lyceum building. The attic has already been insulated, and now the facade work has begun. The contractors promise to complete the full insulation of the facade by May this year," said Igor Sapozhko.

According to the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, in 2024, seven new ESCO contracts were signed in Brovary , covering both educational facilities and municipal infrastructure. Thanks to these measures, the community reduces budget expenditures and CO2 emissions, moving towards energy independence.

"Our hromada has experience in implementing the ESCO mechanism since 2019, when the first two energy service agreements for preschool educational institutions were concluded. Thanks to the installation of individual heat points, we managed to exceed the expected level of heat energy savings. This made it possible to complete the contracts ahead of schedule, transfer the equipment to the balance sheet of the institutions and direct the saved funds to the needs of the institutions," said Ihor Sapozhko.

As Andriy Dvornik, energy manager of the Department of Construction, Infrastructure and Transport of the Brovary City Council, told UNN, the city plans to launch three gas cogeneration units with USAID support. In addition, the issue of signing new ESCO contracts is being studied.

The community of Brovary is a prime example of energy efficiency solutions. Here, the Brovaryteplovodoenergia utility company received a 260 kW cogeneration unit from USAID. The equipment, which will be installed at one of the company's facilities, will be a step toward increasing the community's energy independence. According to the mayor, it was planned to get another such unit.

"This will significantly strengthen the energy stability of our city and allow us to provide heat and light not only to residents but also to maintain critical infrastructure," said Igor Sapozhko.

Solar panels have already been installed or are being installed at some of the utility's facilities, and local authorities plan to develop this area in the future.

In addition, in the Brovary community of Kyiv Oblast, some boiler houses that provide heat to important social facilities operate on alternative fuels. According to Ihor Sapozhko, thanks to cooperation with international partners, solar panels were installed on the buildings of the Brovary multidisciplinary and children's hospitals.