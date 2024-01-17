One killed and one injured in Kherson shelling - OVA

As a result of today's shelling of the Dnipro district of Kherson by Russian troops, one person was killed and another was wounded. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Russian army shelled Dniprovsky district of Kherson. One of the strikes hit a garage. Preliminary, one person was killed and another injured - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, information on the consequences of enemy strikes is still being clarified.

Earlier UNN reportedthat Russian troops continue to shell Kherson today, and as a result of the strikes on the Dniprovsky district of the city, there were power outages.