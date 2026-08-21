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On Ukraine’s Independence Day, a “coalition of the willing” summit will be held

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The leaders of the “coalition of the willing” will meet on August 24, 2026. NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska will participate remotely.

On Ukraine’s Independence Day, a “coalition of the willing” summit will be held

The "coalition of the willing" summit is being convened on August 24, Ukraine's Independence Day, NATO said in a press release, UNN reports.

On Monday, August 24, 2026, NATO Deputy Secretary General  Radmila Shekerinska will participate remotely in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, co-hosted by United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

- NATO said.

According to the report, this is a meeting of leaders.

The departure of Starmer and Macron threatens the existence of the "coalition of the willing" - The Telegraph03.08.26, 06:32 • 30102 views

Julia Shramko

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