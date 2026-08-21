On Ukraine’s Independence Day, a “coalition of the willing” summit will be held
Kyiv • UNN
The leaders of the “coalition of the willing” will meet on August 24, 2026. NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska will participate remotely.
The "coalition of the willing" summit is being convened on August 24, Ukraine's Independence Day, NATO said in a press release, UNN reports.
On Monday, August 24, 2026, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska will participate remotely in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, co-hosted by United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
According to the report, this is a meeting of leaders.
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