On Thursday, cloudy weather will prevail in Ukraine, with clearings possible only in the west

On Thursday, gloomy weather with light rains will prevail in Ukraine, with clearings possible only in the west. The warmest will be in the south and west — up to +13°C, in Kyiv about +7°C. This is reported by UNN with reference to Natalia Didenko's page.

The highest air temperature during the day is expected in the southern part and in the west of Ukraine, +9+13 degrees, in the rest of the territory +7+11 degrees. The wind will be western, south-western, light or moderate. - the report says.

The center of the coolest weather tomorrow will be Chernihiv region-Kyiv region-Cherkasy region, +5+9 degrees.

In Kyiv, on November 13, cloudy weather with light rain at night and in the morning will prevail, who would have thought)), with no significant precipitation during the day. The air temperature tomorrow is expected to be low, about +6, +7 degrees.

Addition

On Friday-Saturday, it will get a little warmer, up to +10+14 degrees, on Sunday - it will get significantly colder, somewhere around +4+9 degrees (it will still be warm in the southern part).

On Monday - another jump to +9+13 degrees, so that from Tuesday, November 18, it will get colder again.

Today, tomorrow and Saturday - magnetic storms, be careful with yourself and with those around you.

