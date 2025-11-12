On Thursday, cloudy weather will prevail in Ukraine, with clearings possible only in the west

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
12:03 PM • 1974 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
08:32 AM • 12574 views
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 25416 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 52125 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 74669 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 114303 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55100 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83512 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68476 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 26403 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 34919 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 32386 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 29282 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"09:15 AM • 13181 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 10266 views
Publications
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 10708 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 10398 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 29834 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 114306 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 75805 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Marine Le Pen
Benjamin Netanyahu
Andriy Odarchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
China
United States
Crimea
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 10312 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 32826 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 35339 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 27112 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 41681 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

On Thursday, cloudy weather will prevail in Ukraine, with clearings possible only in the west

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

On Thursday, cloudy weather with light rains is forecast in Ukraine, with clearings possible only in the west. The air temperature will be from +5°C to +13°C, in Kyiv around +7°C.

On Thursday, cloudy weather will prevail in Ukraine, with clearings possible only in the west

On Thursday, gloomy weather with light rains will prevail in Ukraine, with clearings possible only in the west. The warmest will be in the south and west — up to +13°C, in Kyiv about +7°C. This is reported by UNN with reference to Natalia Didenko's page.

The highest air temperature during the day is expected in the southern part and in the west of Ukraine, +9+13 degrees, in the rest of the territory +7+11 degrees. The wind will be western, south-western, light or moderate.

- the report says.

The center of the coolest weather tomorrow will be Chernihiv region-Kyiv region-Cherkasy region, +5+9 degrees.

In Kyiv, on November 13, cloudy weather with light rain at night and in the morning will prevail, who would have thought)), with no significant precipitation during the day. The air temperature tomorrow is expected to be low, about +6, +7 degrees.

Addition

On Friday-Saturday, it will get a little warmer, up to +10+14 degrees, on Sunday - it will get significantly colder, somewhere around +4+9 degrees (it will still be warm in the southern part).

On Monday - another jump to +9+13 degrees, so that from Tuesday, November 18, it will get colder again.

Today, tomorrow and Saturday - magnetic storms, be careful with yourself and with those around you.

Ukraine to be covered by rains and fogs: weather forecast for November 1212.11.25, 07:00 • 2604 views

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv