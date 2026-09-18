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On September 18, partly cloudy skies and rain are expected in western Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Most of Ukraine will have partly cloudy skies, while occasional showers will occur in some western areas. No precipitation is expected in Kyiv, with temperatures reaching +21°C.

On September 18, partly cloudy skies and rain are expected in western Ukraine

On Friday, September 18, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, a cold atmospheric front will cause occasional short-term rain in most western regions. At the same time, temperatures will remain comfortable for this time of year.

Winds from variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperatures 20-25°C, and locally 17-19°C in the western regions

- the statement reads.

In Kyiv and the region, September 18 will be cloudy with clear spells, and no precipitation is expected. Temperature +19°...+21°.

Astrological forecast for the week of September 14–20: great ambitions, strong passions, and tests of power13.09.26, 11:48 • 19294 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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