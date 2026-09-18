On September 18, partly cloudy skies and rain are expected in western Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Most of Ukraine will have partly cloudy skies, while occasional showers will occur in some western areas. No precipitation is expected in Kyiv, with temperatures reaching +21°C.
On Friday, September 18, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, a cold atmospheric front will cause occasional short-term rain in most western regions. At the same time, temperatures will remain comfortable for this time of year.
Winds from variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperatures 20-25°C, and locally 17-19°C in the western regions
In Kyiv and the region, September 18 will be cloudy with clear spells, and no precipitation is expected. Temperature +19°...+21°.
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