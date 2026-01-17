$43.180.08
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 10976 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 13920 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 25500 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 36359 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 33044 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 46148 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27632 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 42528 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35382 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Publications
Exclusives
On January 18, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

On January 18, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

On January 18, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 18, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Russia may be preparing strikes on facilities serving nuclear power plants - Zelenskyy17.01.26, 17:40 • 1008 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine