On January 14, 132 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy carried out 63 air strikes - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, January 14, 132 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy launched 63 air strikes, dropping 154 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also used 8087 kamikaze drones and carried out 3999 shellings of the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements, including 41 from multiple rocket launchers.

Airstrikes hit the areas of Havrylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Staroukrainka, Rizdvyanka, Dolynka, Barvinivka, Liubytske, Zaliznychne, Tavriyske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel and six artillery systems of the enemy.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by Russian invaders, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping two aerial bombs, and carried out 111 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian troops stopped 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, and in the directions of the settlements of Grafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Kruhle.

In the Kupyansk direction, yesterday there were three attacks by the invaders towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Borova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to break into the Ukrainian defense in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Karpivka, Novoselivka, Torske, and towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobycheve, Dibrova.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Fedorivka, Svyato-Pokrovske, and towards Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, and towards Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Torske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 25 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy yesterday carried out 11 attacks near the settlements of Sichneve, Zlahoda, and towards Ivanivka and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 Russian attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Zelene, Svyatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the Prymorske area and in the direction of Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1150 personnel. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized seven tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 84 artillery systems, eight multiple rocket launchers, two air defense systems, 929 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 187 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of January 15, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 82 drones, including jet "Shaheds". The Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 61 enemy UAVs.