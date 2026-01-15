$43.180.08
06:16 AM • 1174 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
02:34 AM • 25969 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 26785 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 28716 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 29417 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 25209 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 21488 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 19123 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 16005 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 15195 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
On January 14, 132 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy carried out 63 air strikes - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

On January 14, 132 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy launched 63 air strikes, dropping 154 guided aerial bombs. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit two areas of personnel concentration and six enemy artillery systems.

On January 14, 132 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy carried out 63 air strikes - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, January 14, 132 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy launched 63 air strikes, dropping 154 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also used 8087 kamikaze drones and carried out 3999 shellings of the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements, including 41 from multiple rocket launchers.

Airstrikes hit the areas of Havrylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Staroukrainka, Rizdvyanka, Dolynka, Barvinivka, Liubytske, Zaliznychne, Tavriyske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel and six artillery systems of the enemy.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by Russian invaders, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping two aerial bombs, and carried out 111 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian troops stopped 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, and in the directions of the settlements of Grafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Kruhle.

In the Kupyansk direction, yesterday there were three attacks by the invaders towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Borova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to break into the Ukrainian defense in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Karpivka, Novoselivka, Torske, and towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobycheve, Dibrova.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Fedorivka, Svyato-Pokrovske, and towards Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, and towards Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Torske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 25 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy yesterday carried out 11 attacks near the settlements of Sichneve, Zlahoda, and towards Ivanivka and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 Russian attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Zelene, Svyatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the Prymorske area and in the direction of Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1150 personnel. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized seven tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 84 artillery systems, eight multiple rocket launchers, two air defense systems, 929 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 187 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of January 15, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 82 drones, including jet "Shaheds". The Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 61 enemy UAVs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
