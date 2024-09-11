Ombudsman of Ukraine evacuates elderly woman from occupied Kherson region

The Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine continues to work on evacuation of citizens who remained in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported the successful return to the government-controlled territory of another elderly woman who, due to her health condition, could not move independently and remained in the occupied Kherson region, UNN reports .

Details

The woman's relatives contacted the Ombudsperson's Office, and together with partners, the safe transportation of the woman to government-controlled territory was promptly organized. Thanks to the coordinated efforts and care for her condition, the woman was successfully evacuated to Kharkiv region, where she was reunited with her family and is receiving proper medical care and support.

“We continue to work on the return of Ukrainians who are under occupation, especially the elderly and those who need special attention due to their health condition,” Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman's Office, together with other organizations, makes every effort to ensure safety and support for all citizens who find themselves in difficult circumstances in the occupied territories.

