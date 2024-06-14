ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ombudsman: 150 letters from prisoners of war exchanged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29430 views

Ukraine and Russia exchanged letters from prisoners of war, 150 letters were handed over to families, and a Ukrainian woman was reunited with her son in Ukraine after being in Russia due to health problems.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported on another exchange of letters from prisoners of war on Friday, stating that 150 letters will be handed over to families, and also noting that a Ukrainian woman who was in Russia was reunited with her son in native land, UNN reports.

Letters from prisoners of war were exchanged. The parties exchanged 150 letters, which will soon be handed over to their families

- Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, "thanks to the cooperation of the Ombudsman's Offices of Ukraine and Russia, the family was reunited."

"A Ukrainian woman who was in the territory of the Russian Federation asked for help in reuniting with her family. Unfortunately, the woman was in difficult life circumstances due to her health condition, but she was finally reunited with her son in her native land," Lubinets said.

In addition, the Ombudsman said, humanitarian issues were discussed. "We will inform you about possible other results of the interaction between the two offices later," he said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar

