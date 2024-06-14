Ombudsman: 150 letters from prisoners of war exchanged

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported on another exchange of letters from prisoners of war on Friday, stating that 150 letters will be handed over to families, and also noting that a Ukrainian woman who was in Russia was reunited with her son in native land, UNN reports.

Letters from prisoners of war were exchanged. The parties exchanged 150 letters, which will soon be handed over to their families - Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, "thanks to the cooperation of the Ombudsman's Offices of Ukraine and Russia, the family was reunited."

"A Ukrainian woman who was in the territory of the Russian Federation asked for help in reuniting with her family. Unfortunately, the woman was in difficult life circumstances due to her health condition, but she was finally reunited with her son in her native land," Lubinets said.

In addition, the Ombudsman said, humanitarian issues were discussed. "We will inform you about possible other results of the interaction between the two offices later," he said.

