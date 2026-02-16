Olympics 2026: Big Air final postponed due to difficult weather conditions
Kyiv • UNN
Due to difficult weather conditions, the start of the Big Air final at the Winter Olympic Games has been postponed indefinitely. Ukrainian Kateryna Kotsar has reached the final for the first time in history and will start under number 2.
The new start time for the final will be announced later.
The NOC reminded that Kateryna Kotsar made it to the final part of the competition in this discipline for the first time in the history of Ukraine. The Ukrainian will start under starting number 2.
