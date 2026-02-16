$43.100.11
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
04:45 PM • 9636 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 11542 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
01:44 PM • 21719 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
February 16, 12:57 PM • 21019 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
February 16, 11:42 AM • 41826 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 24701 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28779 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34948 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37578 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Olympics 2026: Big Air final postponed due to difficult weather conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Due to difficult weather conditions, the start of the Big Air final at the Winter Olympic Games has been postponed indefinitely. Ukrainian Kateryna Kotsar has reached the final for the first time in history and will start under number 2.

Olympics 2026: Big Air final postponed due to difficult weather conditions

Due to difficult weather conditions, the start of the big air final at the Winter Olympic Games has been postponed indefinitely, UNN reports with reference to the NOC.

Due to difficult weather conditions, the start of the big air final has been postponed indefinitely.

- the message says.

The new start time for the final will be announced later.

The NOC reminded that Kateryna Kotsar made it to the final part of the competition in this discipline for the first time in the history of Ukraine. The Ukrainian will start under starting number 2.

An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proposed to freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar after she reached the Olympic Games final15.02.26, 11:30 • 15521 view

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
Ukraine