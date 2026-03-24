Oil tanks continue to burn in the port of Primorsk after the attack

A fire at oil tanks in the Russian port of Primorsk in the Leningrad region continued on the evening of March 23. Videos from the scene are being circulated by eyewitnesses, reports the Telegram channel Astra, writes UNN.

Details

According to OSINT analysis, the published footage was taken from the coast of the Gulf of Finland in the evening. The video shows significant smoke and fire on the port's territory.

The materials are geolocated in the area of the village of Yermilovo in the Vyborg district. Large-scale smoke over the tank farm is also visible in photos and videos.

Damage data and conflicting statements

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported damage to the Transneft oil terminal in the port of Primorsk, through which about 60 million tons of oil pass annually.

Russia's Ust-Luga port resumes oil exports, Primorsk remains closed after drone attack - Reuters

At the same time, the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, only reported a fire in one tank and claimed that more than 70 drones had allegedly been shot down over the region.

Satellite data

According to OSINT sources, NASA FIRMS satellite images show fire hotspots throughout the oil terminal.

According to these data, at least four tanks may be burning.

The port of Primorsk is Russia's largest oil terminal on the Baltic Sea and a key facility for oil exports.

SBU drones, together with the Defense Forces, hit a key Russian oil terminal in the Baltic Sea - sources reported details