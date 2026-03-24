Oil tanks continue to burn in the port of Primorsk after the attack

$43.820.1450.680.17
ukenru
07:55 PM • 4910 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
05:52 PM • 12487 views
There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 15890 views
Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?
Exclusive
March 23, 04:01 PM • 16694 views
De-escalation in the Middle East - will gasoline become cheaper in Ukraine?
March 23, 03:57 PM • 16679 views
Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President
March 23, 02:34 PM • 14426 views
Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to restrict military personnel's access to gambling
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 25868 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 09:58 AM • 40872 views
Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities
March 23, 09:48 AM • 32815 views
Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers
March 23, 09:16 AM • 55629 views
Benefits for large families in 2026 - what is provided by law and how to apply for them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1m/s
71%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odesa's private medicine "under investigation" due to corruption schemes and patient deathsMarch 23, 02:11 PM • 20896 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 10855 views
How to disable ads on your phone: simple waysMarch 23, 03:00 PM • 19888 views
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhoto06:21 PM • 12122 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhoto06:36 PM • 7798 views
Publications
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhoto06:21 PM • 12129 views
How to disable ads on your phone: simple waysMarch 23, 03:00 PM • 19896 views
Odesa's private medicine "under investigation" due to corruption schemes and patient deathsMarch 23, 02:11 PM • 20905 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 25868 views
Effective Day Planning: Simple Ways to Organize Your TimePhotoMarch 23, 11:17 AM • 33218 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gustavo Petro
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhoto09:52 PM • 1036 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhoto06:36 PM • 7816 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 10865 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 62431 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 63485 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Film

Oil tanks continue to burn in the port of Primorsk after the attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

At least four tanks are burning in the port of Primorsk after the strike on the Transneft terminal. NASA satellites confirm large fires in the region.

Oil tanks continue to burn in the port of Primorsk after the attack

A fire at oil tanks in the Russian port of Primorsk in the Leningrad region continued on the evening of March 23. Videos from the scene are being circulated by eyewitnesses, reports the Telegram channel Astra, writes UNN.

Details

According to OSINT analysis, the published footage was taken from the coast of the Gulf of Finland in the evening. The video shows significant smoke and fire on the port's territory.

The materials are geolocated in the area of the village of Yermilovo in the Vyborg district. Large-scale smoke over the tank farm is also visible in photos and videos.

Damage data and conflicting statements

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported damage to the Transneft oil terminal in the port of Primorsk, through which about 60 million tons of oil pass annually.

Russia's Ust-Luga port resumes oil exports, Primorsk remains closed after drone attack - Reuters23.03.26, 15:47 • 3728 views

At the same time, the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, only reported a fire in one tank and claimed that more than 70 drones had allegedly been shot down over the region.

Satellite data

According to OSINT sources, NASA FIRMS satellite images show fire hotspots throughout the oil terminal.

According to these data, at least four tanks may be burning.

The port of Primorsk is Russia's largest oil terminal on the Baltic Sea and a key facility for oil exports.

SBU drones, together with the Defense Forces, hit a key Russian oil terminal in the Baltic Sea - sources reported details23.03.26, 13:29 • 3212 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
NASA
Baltic Sea