SBU drones, together with the Defense Forces, hit a key Russian oil terminal in the Baltic Sea - sources reported details

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The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, struck the oil terminal of the Primorsk port — a key export hub of the Russian Federation on the Baltic Sea, UNN sources reported.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, "tonight, drones of the SBU's 'Alpha' Special Operations Center, together with other units of the Defense Forces (SBS, SSO, HUR, and DPSU), arranged a 'bavovna' (cotton, slang for explosion) at the oil terminal of the Primorsk port in the Leningrad region." This is Russia's largest oil port on the Baltic Sea and a key export hub. A significant part of oil supplies to foreign markets passes through it, including through the "shadow fleet." In 2025 alone, over 46.6 million tons of oil were transshipped through it.

"After the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the oil terminal. Oil and petroleum product tanks are burning. The hit and ignition were confirmed by local authorities, who are currently evacuating personnel," the source indicated.

"Every barrel of Russian oil sold is money that goes to the war against Ukraine. Therefore, the SBU continues systematic work to reduce these revenues. Such special operations will continue until Russia stops its aggression against our state," an informed source in the SBU reported.

General Staff confirms damage to Transneft oil terminal in Primorsk and refinery in Ufa