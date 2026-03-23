General Staff confirms damage to Transneft oil terminal in Primorsk and refinery in Ufa

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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the "Transneft – Port Primorsk" oil terminal and the "Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim" refinery in Russia, UNN writes.

Details

"Yesterday and on the night of March 23, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck important objects of the fuel and energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said in a statement.

In particular, the "Transneft – Port Primorsk" oil terminal (Primorsk, Leningrad region, Russia) was hit. According to preliminary information, both the tank farm and the oil loading infrastructure were damaged. A fire on the territory of the facility is confirmed - reported the General Staff.

Through the port of Primorsk, as indicated, about 60 million tons of oil pass annually. The aggressor country, as noted, directs funds from oil sales to continue the war against Ukraine and provide for the Russian occupation army.

The "Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim" oil refinery (Ufa, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia) was also hit – a fire on the territory of the enterprise is confirmed - stated the General Staff.

The "Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim" oil refinery, as noted, is an important link in the supply of fuel for the Russian armed forces. Its primary oil refining capacity is about 6-8 million tons per year.

The refinery, as noted, is located at a significant distance from the state border of Ukraine, which is about 1400 km.

"The specified objects ensure the processing of oil, storage and transportation of fuels and lubricants used for the needs of the occupation army. The scale of the damage is being clarified," the statement said.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to strike important enemy targets until the complete cessation of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

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