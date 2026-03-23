General Staff confirms damage to Transneft oil terminal in Primorsk and refinery in Ufa

$43.820.1450.680.17
ukenru
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 22502 views
Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities
09:48 AM • 20995 views
Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers
09:16 AM • 39347 views
Benefits for large families in 2026 - what is provided by law and how to apply for them
March 22, 08:58 PM • 42479 views
Bishops and priests from all over Ukraine prayed: Patriarch Filaret was buried in St. Volodymyr's CathedralPhoto
Exclusive
March 22, 03:40 PM • 80943 views
Horoscope for March 16-22: fateful encounters and new opportunities
March 22, 01:24 PM • 93729 views
Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz for ships to pass, but there are exceptions
March 22, 09:01 AM • 161382 views
Easter omens - what was traditionally considered in Ukraine to be harbingers of happiness, prosperity, and harvestPhoto
March 22, 02:48 AM • 76614 views
Trump stated that the US "wiped Iran off the map" and set a deadline for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz
March 21, 12:15 PM • 78754 views
Russia wanted to stage an assassination attempt on Orban before the elections in Hungary - WP
Exclusive
March 21, 08:53 AM • 80352 views
Why China still doesn't risk attacking Taiwan
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1.7m/s
38%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gulf States Call on US to Continue Strikes After Iranian AttacksMarch 23, 03:35 AM • 21696 views
Russia reported a drone attack on the port of Primorsk - what is known06:49 AM • 10913 views
Trump's envoy revealed details of negotiations with Ukraine in Florida07:19 AM • 38366 views
Double explosion in Bucha, two law enforcement officers injured07:36 AM • 61594 views
Odrex clinic's revenues and reputation have declined, and its image is being restored through PR featuring a doctor with a criminal casePhoto11:05 AM • 10882 views
Publications
Effective Day Planning: Simple Ways to Organize Your TimePhoto11:17 AM • 7114 views
Odrex clinic's revenues and reputation have declined, and its image is being restored through PR featuring a doctor with a criminal casePhoto11:05 AM • 11152 views
Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 22485 views
Benefits for large families in 2026 - what is provided by law and how to apply for them09:16 AM • 39312 views
Easter omens - what was traditionally considered in Ukraine to be harbingers of happiness, prosperity, and harvestPhotoMarch 22, 09:01 AM • 161363 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Scott Bessent
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 54430 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 55964 views
Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn childVideoMarch 20, 05:17 PM • 54227 views
Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illnessPhotoMarch 20, 03:18 PM • 55107 views
IEA advises working from home and flying less due to rising energy pricesMarch 20, 02:28 PM • 51995 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Lancet (loitering munition)
The Washington Post

General Staff confirms damage to Transneft oil terminal in Primorsk and refinery in Ufa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2594 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck an oil terminal in Primorsk and an oil refinery in Ufa. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed these attacks.

General Staff confirms damage to Transneft oil terminal in Primorsk and refinery in Ufa
illustrative photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the "Transneft – Port Primorsk" oil terminal and the "Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim" refinery in Russia, UNN writes.

Details

"Yesterday and on the night of March 23, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck important objects of the fuel and energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said in a statement.

In particular, the "Transneft – Port Primorsk" oil terminal (Primorsk, Leningrad region, Russia) was hit. According to preliminary information, both the tank farm and the oil loading infrastructure were damaged. A fire on the territory of the facility is confirmed

- reported the General Staff.

Through the port of Primorsk, as indicated, about 60 million tons of oil pass annually. The aggressor country, as noted, directs funds from oil sales to continue the war against Ukraine and provide for the Russian occupation army.

The "Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim" oil refinery (Ufa, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia) was also hit – a fire on the territory of the enterprise is confirmed

- stated the General Staff.

The "Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim" oil refinery, as noted, is an important link in the supply of fuel for the Russian armed forces. Its primary oil refining capacity is about 6-8 million tons per year.

The refinery, as noted, is located at a significant distance from the state border of Ukraine, which is about 1400 km.

"The specified objects ensure the processing of oil, storage and transportation of fuels and lubricants used for the needs of the occupation army. The scale of the damage is being clarified," the statement said.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to strike important enemy targets until the complete cessation of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Russia reported a drone attack on the port of Primorsk - what is known23.03.26, 08:49 • 11037 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine