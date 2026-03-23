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Russia reported a drone attack on the port of Primorsk - what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4038 views

In the port of Primorsk, a fuel tank caught fire due to a UAV attack, and an evacuation was carried out. Authorities reported the destruction of more than 60 drones in a day.

Russia reported a drone attack on the port of Primorsk - what is known
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Russia reported a drone attack on the Russian port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, one of the country's key oil export centers, damaging a fuel tank, the regional governor said, according to UNN.

Details

"A fuel tank was damaged at the port of Primorsk, causing a fire. Firefighting is underway, personnel have been evacuated," said Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko on his Telegram channel.

Drones massively attacked the territory of the Russian Federation, the airport in St. Petersburg was closed, there are communication disruptions23.03.26, 07:36 • 3936 views

According to him, more than 60 UAVs were "destroyed" in Russia's Leningrad Oblast in less than a day.

As Bloomberg notes, Primorsk is one of Russia's main export sea terminals for oil. The port has been hit before, including in 2025, which temporarily interrupted loading.

A Russian air defense missile exploded in the Leningrad region near a defense enterprise, it is reported23.03.26, 06:00 • 4762 views

Julia Shramko

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