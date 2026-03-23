Russia's Ust-Luga port resumes oil exports, Primorsk remains closed after drone attack - Reuters

Russia's Ust-Luga port on the Baltic Sea resumed oil shipments on Monday after an all-clear was given following a drone attack, while the neighboring Primorsk remains closed after air strikes, Reuters reports, citing three sources familiar with the situation, writes UNN.

Details

Primorsk and Ust-Luga, Russia's largest export ports for oil, had previously suspended oil and fuel exports since Sunday after drone attacks, two industry sources said.

Key Russian ports on the Baltic Sea suspended oil and fuel exports after drone attacks - Reuters

This suspension exacerbates the global deficit caused by Tehran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the US and Israel's war against Iran, the publication notes.

It is currently unknown whether the Ust-Luga port sustained any damage.

Oil loading was also interrupted during the attack on Primorsk in September.

This month, oil exports from Russia's largest Black Sea port, Novorossiysk, also suffered from drone attacks.

General Staff confirms damage to Transneft oil terminal in Primorsk and refinery in Ufa