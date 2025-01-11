Oil refinery workers are evacuated in Nizhnekamsk, Russia, due to the threat of drones
Kyiv • UNN
In Nizhnekamsk, employees of the Taneko oil refinery are evacuated due to a UAV threat. The local airport has implemented the Carpet Plan, and eyewitnesses report smoke on the plant's territory.
Oil refinery workers were evacuated in Nizhnekamsk, Russia, after a UAV threat, UNN reports citing Astra.
Details
Local publics are sharing footage of smoke from one of the plants, Taneko (Tatarstan Oil Refinery Complex). Evacuation is said to be underway.
The "Carpet" plan was previously implemented at Nizhnekamsk airport.