In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 17321 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 56098 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42976 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 211762 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190546 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176585 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221512 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249351 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155166 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371649 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 56099 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 211763 views

Oil prices are stable amid signals of interest rate cuts in the US and EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23897 views

Oil prices remained largely unchanged as investors weighed potential future interest rate cuts in the US and Europe.

Oil prices are stable amid signals of interest rate cuts in the US and EU

Oil prices remained virtually unchanged on Friday, as investors digested hints of possible future interest rate cuts in the US and Europe, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

By 10:18 GMT (12:18 Kyiv time), futures for Brent crude oil rose 0.24%, or 20 cents, to $83.16 per barrel. Futures for West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose by 0.28%, or 22 cents, to $79.15 per barrel.

Oil markets, as indicated, reacted to signals about the possible timing of rate cuts by the US and the European Union on Thursday and Friday.

"It seems that the path of global investors will remain inextricably linked to the language used by central bankers during periods when they are in the spotlight," said PVM analyst John Evans.

Lower interest rates could increase oil demand by stimulating economic growth, the publication explains.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to start cutting interest rates sometime between April and June, French central bank governor and ECB policy maker François Ville Roy de Galo said on Friday.

His comments came after ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a press conference on Thursday: "We are just beginning to discuss the removal of our restrictive stance," hinting at a June rate cut.

Similarly, in the United States, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the central bank is "not far" from gaining enough confidence that inflation is falling enough to start cutting interest rates.

However, Thoril Bosoni, head of the IEA's oil markets and industry division, told Reuters that this could potentially increase oil price growth, which the agency sees as a relatively well-supplied market in 2024 with slowing demand growth.

"Depending on the growth rate of oil demand in the future, the intensity of summer demand, any unexpected outages, we see the market (being) relatively well supplied this year," Thoril Bosoni said on Thursday.

Russian tanker under sanctions docks in China to unload Russian oil - Reuters07.03.24, 15:00 • 30581 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Reuters
European Union
Europe
United States
Brent
