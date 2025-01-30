ukenru
Oil flow through the Russian port of Ust-Luga stopped after Ukrainian attack - media

Oil flow through the Russian port of Ust-Luga stopped after Ukrainian attack - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50242 views

The flow of oil through the Russian port of Ust-Luga stopped on January 29 after a Ukrainian drone attack. The port handled about 20% of Russia's maritime oil exports, and repairs to the damaged infrastructure will take at least a month.

Oil flows through the Russian port of Ust-Luga have been suspended after a Ukrainian drone attack on a pumping station in early January. Bloomberg writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

The publication notes that if it is confirmed that Ukrainian drone strikes damaged the pipeline system feeding Ust-Luga, oil supplies from the port will be suspended for a long period and will become a new significant threat to the global oil market.

The newspaper's sources said that the flows in Ust-Luga fell to zero on January 29. According to the data collected by the publication, the port handled about 650 thousand barrels of crude oil per day last year, or about 20% of Russia's total sea traffic.

Recall

SBU drones have successfully attacked the Ust-Luga terminal near St. Petersburg, damaging gas condensate tanks. The damaged infrastructure will take at least a month to repair.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyNews of the World
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
ukraineUkraine

