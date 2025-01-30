Oil flow through the Russian port of Ust-Luga stopped after Ukrainian attack - media

Oil flows through the Russian port of Ust-Luga have been suspended after a Ukrainian drone attack on a pumping station in early January. Bloomberg writes about this, UNN reports.

The publication notes that if it is confirmed that Ukrainian drone strikes damaged the pipeline system feeding Ust-Luga, oil supplies from the port will be suspended for a long period and will become a new significant threat to the global oil market.

The newspaper's sources said that the flows in Ust-Luga fell to zero on January 29. According to the data collected by the publication, the port handled about 650 thousand barrels of crude oil per day last year, or about 20% of Russia's total sea traffic.

SBU drones have successfully attacked the Ust-Luga terminal near St. Petersburg, damaging gas condensate tanks. The damaged infrastructure will take at least a month to repair.