Russia planned to assassinate Zelensky, Budanov and Malyuk

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 12457 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 31366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 65261 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 39944 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108622 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94656 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111762 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116568 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147887 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115108 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 84251 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 38661 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104428 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 50765 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 28655 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 65274 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108623 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147887 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138881 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171406 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 9394 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 28655 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132254 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134154 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162683 views
Russia planned to assassinate Zelensky, Budanov and Malyuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112996 views

Over three years, the SBU identified 102 hostile intelligence networks that planned to assassinate Zelensky, Budanov, and Malyuk. One of the plans involved a terrorist attack in a Kyiv hypermarket using explosive devices.

Over the three years of the full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine has identified 102 enemy agent networks that, among other things, planned to assassinate President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, and SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk. This was stated by Malyuk himself during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

In three years, we have detected 102 enemy agent networks, including top networks. Among these "top men" are those who planned to eliminate even our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the President of Ukraine. In particular, I'll give you a couple of examples: the implementation that took place last year on the eve of Putin's inauguration on Easter, they wanted to organize, including for General Budanov, and they managed it all from the Lubyanka, and the executors were high-ranking officials of the UDO

- Malyuk said.

In addition, according to Malyuk, an assassination attempt was planned against him.

"They planned a terrorist attack in one of the hypermarkets in Kyiv, a French company, when there are a lot of people there during the rush hour, after 6 p.m., and they were supposed to explode devices in places with flammable substances," Malyuk added.

“The bombers are loaded": Budanov on possible massive Russian attacks on February 2423.02.25, 14:17 • 63778 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

