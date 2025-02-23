Russia planned to assassinate Zelensky, Budanov and Malyuk

Over the three years of the full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine has identified 102 enemy agent networks that, among other things, planned to assassinate President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, and SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk. This was stated by Malyuk himself during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

In three years, we have detected 102 enemy agent networks, including top networks. Among these "top men" are those who planned to eliminate even our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the President of Ukraine. In particular, I'll give you a couple of examples: the implementation that took place last year on the eve of Putin's inauguration on Easter, they wanted to organize, including for General Budanov, and they managed it all from the Lubyanka, and the executors were high-ranking officials of the UDO - Malyuk said.

In addition, according to Malyuk, an assassination attempt was planned against him.

"They planned a terrorist attack in one of the hypermarkets in Kyiv, a French company, when there are a lot of people there during the rush hour, after 6 p.m., and they were supposed to explode devices in places with flammable substances," Malyuk added.

“The bombers are loaded": Budanov on possible massive Russian attacks on February 24