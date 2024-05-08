ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Oil depot on fire in Luhansk since evening: occupants' infrastructure destroyed - RMA

Oil depot on fire in Luhansk since evening: occupants' infrastructure destroyed - RMA

An oil depot caught fire in occupied Luhansk, destroying oil products and the occupiers' infrastructure.

On Tuesday evening, May 7, a local oil depot caught fire in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. It is still on fire. Refined products burned out and the occupiers' infrastructure was destroyed, the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysy, said on Wednesday, UNN reports

It started in the evening and is still burning in the morning. Rescuers in Luhansk were unable to cope with the consequences of the fire that broke out at a local oil depot last night. Refined products burned out, infrastructure destroyed - the occupiers are looking for the culprits. They say that the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- wrote Lisohor.

As Lysogor pointed out, the invaders themselves know that no one will help them restore such facilities. And refueling Russian military equipment will become much more difficult. 

So, according to the RMA chief, the Russians will have to build a new logistics chain and store fuel even further from the front line.

Recall 

Late in the evening of May 7, explosions and a fire broke out in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. Relevant videos appeared in local publics. The occupiers claimed that they had shelled an oil depot. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
luhanskLuhansk

