Oil depot on fire in Luhansk since evening: occupants' infrastructure destroyed - RMA

On Tuesday evening, May 7, a local oil depot caught fire in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. It is still on fire. Refined products burned out and the occupiers' infrastructure was destroyed, the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysy, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

It started in the evening and is still burning in the morning. Rescuers in Luhansk were unable to cope with the consequences of the fire that broke out at a local oil depot last night. Refined products burned out, infrastructure destroyed - the occupiers are looking for the culprits. They say that the Armed Forces of Ukraine - wrote Lisohor.

As Lysogor pointed out, the invaders themselves know that no one will help them restore such facilities. And refueling Russian military equipment will become much more difficult.

So, according to the RMA chief, the Russians will have to build a new logistics chain and store fuel even further from the front line.

Recall

Late in the evening of May 7, explosions and a fire broke out in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. Relevant videos appeared in local publics. The occupiers claimed that they had shelled an oil depot.