Oil depot in Tula region of Russia attacked by the GUR - media
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian intelligence attacked an oil depot in the Tula region of the Russian Federation that supplied the Russian army. As a result of 10 hits, a fire broke out at the facility.
An oil depot in the Tula region of Russia was "attacked by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense," Suspilne reported , citing a source in the special services, UNN reported.
Details
According to the report, "at least 10 hits were recorded, resulting in a fire".
It is noted that this oil depot supplied the Russian army.
