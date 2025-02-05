Oil depot attacked by Ukrainian drones burns in Krasnodar region

An oil depot is on fire in the Krasnodar region of Russia. The fire occurred after a drone attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA.

Details

On the night of February 5, explosions were heard in the Krasnodar region (Russia) amid an air attack. Local authorities reported that air defense forces and equipment were involved. A drone strike caused a fire at an oil depot near the Kanev district.

At 05:23 (Kyiv time), local publics published footage of a burning oil facility. It is noted that the fire occurred at the Albashnafta oil depot.

Local residents told ASTRA that the Albashnafta oil depot was attacked, and the fire, as of 6:15 a.m. Moscow time, has not been extinguished - the post says.

The Telegram channel added that Albashneft is a “dynamically developing company whose main activity is the production of petroleum products.

It is noted that Albashnafta is “the only oil refinery near the Kanev district of the Krasnodar Territory”.

Recall

A tank with oil products caught fire in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones . The fire was extinguished by 55 people and 19 vehicles.

